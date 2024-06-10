I'm safe, MP Owen Baya speaks after his car burst into flames

Kilifi North Member of Parliament Owen Baya's driver is nursing injuries after the MP's car was involved in a grisly crash on Sunday night.

The accident happened at Roka area on Kilifi-Malindi road when Mr Omar Keah was heading to pick up the legislator at Malindi International Airport.

The Mercedes Benz SUV burst into flames after it rammed a lorry that was heading in the same direction at around 7:30pm, according to Kilifi North sub-County Police Commander Kenneth Maina.

“His driver… rammed into (sic) the truck, and the car lost control and burst into flames,” he said.

Mr Maina said the driver was rescued by passersby who rushed him to Kilifi County Referral Hospital.

Car completely burnt

“The driver had a broken hand and is currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) out of danger,” he added.

The MP, who is also the Deputy Majority Leader in the National Assembly, said the Mercedes Benz was completely burnt.

"I am safe and we thank God that my driver is alive and we pray to God to grant him a quick recovery," he said.

Witnesses said that Mr Keah was rescued by two female drivers who were travelling from Malindi to Kilifi.