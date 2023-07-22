'You bled out on your bed': Tragic final moments of slain Kilifi official Rahab Karisa revealed

Had Kilifi's Chief Officer for the Blue Economy, Rahab Karisa, been alive, she would probably be in her townhouse in Mnarani with her loved ones celebrating her 31st birthday today.

But her family and friends are planning her funeral today after her life was brutally cut short when she was stabbed to death by her domestic helper on Thursday morning, a day after she flew back to the country from Italy.

Karisa left the country for Italy on July 12 with other Kilifi officials, including Deputy Governor Flora Chibule and CEC for Agriculture, Livestock Development and Blue Economy Chula Mwagona, where they had attended a workshop on sustainable management of coastal areas and blue communities.

"We came back to the country after a week, on July 18. We flew from Rome to Doha, then to Nairobi and took a direct flight to Mombasa. We are neighbours, Rahab's house is a few metres from mine, so we took the same car from the airport. I remember when we dropped Rahab off at the gate of her house, she was met by a woman and a man who were joking that she had put on some weight," says Mr Mwagona.

Last words

He remembers his last words to Karisa.

"Let's meet tomorrow at 8pm to tell the governor about the trip to Italy. Little did I know that these would be my last words to her," adds Mr Mwagona.

Kilifi deputy governor Flora Chibule says they received reports of Karisa's death at around 5.30am on Thursday.

"We have lost a young soul. I could not believe it when I got the reports. I was with her in Italy. She is a very cheerful and happy person. Today was supposed to be her birthday. She had told me that the maid who was brought to her by her mother; the neighbours knew her as the caretaker of Karisa's two children, one four years old and the other two years old. We should be careful about the people we employ in our homes," says Ms Chibule.

She adds that they suspect the fugitive domestic worker being sought by the police is hiding in Mombasa.

"The police have set up roadblocks at all the borders between Kilifi and Mombasa and she will be arrested soon.”

Karisa’s widower Maxwell Ayera remembered her as a loving wife and mother.

"It is your 31st birthday, dear Amani Rahab, and I had planned to be in Kilifi today, but I am also here now in mourning instead of celebrating a birthday. So broken love, but on this day I can only pray for eternal light to shine on you and may you sit on the right side of the throne. May God reward you for your infinite kindness. Rest, mum, rest. I love you, wifey," he wrote on his Facebook page.

Successful

Ayera spoke of how they had shared ideas with Karisa last month about their future projects and how they would celebrate when they were successful.

"On June 24, 2023, we stood here and talked about starting great things. We talked about big dreams and how proud you were to see our project come to fruition. We talked about the future, our vision and thoughts about our children (their pride, their education), your way back to Nairobi, your career aspirations, how you would like to document our process and growth, and we decided on our master plan, as we have always done together. Now leave me to it, darling, what can I say?” he mourned.

Ayera notes that the post-mortem results show that Karisa was stabbed 13 centimetres deep below the scapula.

"I have the post-mortem results, a 13-centimetre deep cut in your back below the scapula with a double V-cut, straight into the artery and part of the lung. You bled out on your bed, no amount of effort could have saved you. Babe, you died in your sleep, but painfully, that was barbaric, you had no chance to even wake up and fight back,” he added.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that Karisa was stabbed to death by her house help at her home in Mnarani Classic Estate in Kilifi at around 5am on Thursday.

Police are hunting the house help, who is on the run.

Karisa’s brother, Antony Kahindi Kenga, said family meetings were underway to prepare for the funeral.