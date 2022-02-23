Kilifi, Kwale counties may host nuclear power plant

A nuclear energy generation plant in France. Kenya’s nuclear power plant will most likely be located in Kwale or Kilifi counties.

Photo credit: Philippe Desmazes | AFP
By  Titus Ominde

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Power plant projected to contribute 1,000 megawatts to national grid.
  • State agency has embarked on initiative to collect views from the public on the project.

Should plans by Kenya to join South Africa as the only other country in Africa producing nuclear power come to fruition, then such a plant will most likely be located in Kwale or Kilifi counties.

