Kilifi cited for low absorption of development cash

Controller of Budget Margret Nyakong’o

Controller of Budget Margret Nyakong’o who wants the Kilifi County government to identify and address issues causing delays in the implementation of development projects.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
logo

By  Maureen Ongala

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Controller of Budget Margret Nyakong’o wants the Kilifi County government to identify and address issues causing delays in the implementation of development projects.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Affluent alumni help vulnerable lake region schools to fight Covid

  2. PCEA loses round one in land fight with villagers

  3. Man suspected of defiling daughters had them on a rota - Reports

  4. Kilifi cited for low absorption of development cash

  5. Two convicted of murdering Nyeri engineer, one freed

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.