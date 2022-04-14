Kemsa sends medical supplies to Kilifi

Governor Amason Kingi has reignited the debate on the decentralisation of the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) to the counties.

He lamented that it takes too long to deliver medical supplies to counties as the dispatches are usually done from Nairobi.

“Their depots should be in every region so that, when we order, it does not take long [for deliveries to be made],” he said.

He spoke in Kilifi town after flagging off a consignment of drugs and pharmaceuticals worth Sh176 million to different health facilities in the county.

He noted that the county had, however, ordered for supplies worth Sh300 million.

“We have received 44 per cent of our order, so not all the drugs have been delivered today, but whatever has come will be of great help to the people,” he said, and urged Kemsa to hasten the delivery of the remaining batch.