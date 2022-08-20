Four Egyptians arrested in Kilifi for trading in Kenya illegally

Police in Kilifi have arrested four Egyptians posing as tourists but trading in the country illegally.

The police ambushed the three adults and a 15 year-old-boy on Saturday at 3 am at Marembo on the outskirts of Kilifi town. The suspects were arrested following a tip-off

However, the 15-year-old boy did not have a passport but had a police abstract from Kilifi police station issued on July 23.

Confirming the arrest, Kilifi North Sub-county Police Commander Jonathan Koech said the Egyptians claimed to be tourists but were doing business.

“We established that the four arrived in the country on tourist visas but were engaged in business without a valid permit.

“The police searched the foreigners’ houses and vehicles where they recovered assorted kitchenware of unknown value and sale receipt books,” Mr Koech said.

The foreigners had vehicles with number plates, KDD 886H (Toyota Probox silver in colour), KCK 391F (Toyota Fielder) and KCS 475N (Toyota Fielder)

Mr Koech said the police were liaising with the office of Immigration in Malindi to prepare for the suspects’ prosecution at Kilifi Law Court on Monday.

The sub-county police commander appealed to the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious people.

“Police would like to urge the public to be extra vigilant and report any suspicious characters roaming within their neighbourhood to security agencies,” he added.