Fishing vessel run aground in Malindi

A longline fishing vessel, Ocean Eagle (ex No.56 Chung Yong), which ran aground off the Malindi cast on June 17, is still stuck in Kenya’s Indian Ocean waters.

The 628-tonne fishing vessel departed the port of Mombasa on June 11, 2021, at around 21:26hrs heading to fishing grounds. Crew members on board comprised 5 Indonesians and 15 Kenyans.

Kenya marine expert Andrew Mwangura said all crew members of the ill-fated fishing vessel are safe and sound but the cause of the grounding is not yet clear.

“We received information regarding Ocean Eagle which ran aground in Malindi at Mwamba wa Fungu ya Juu area luckily all the crew members are safe. There is little information about the cause and the case has not been reported to Kenyan authorities for unknown reasons,” said Mr Mwangura.

Mr Mwangura said any acidification caused by the fuel bunkers of the vessel will cause heavy environmental damage to marine life in Kenya’s territorial waters.

The vessel’s registered owners and ship managers are Seoul-based Sajo Daerim, which is a South Korean company mainly engaged in manufacturing, processing, and sale of food products.