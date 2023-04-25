Court allows detectives to widen search for bodies in Shakahola
A Malindi court has given homicide detectives permission to exhume all graves within cult leader Paul MAckenzie's 800-acre farm in Shakahola forest in Kilifi County, no matter how long it takes.
This is after the investigating officer went to court today seeking open court orders.
Previously, detectives had only been allowed to exhume 16 graves including the one suspected to contain the bodies of two children.
By Thursday afternoon, 89 bodies had been exhumed.
More follows