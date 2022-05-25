British businessman charged with wife's murder

British businessman Simon Harold Shiels was charged on Wednesday with the murder of his wife Jecinter Njeri in a Malindi court.

Mr Sheils, 62, was presented before Judge Stephen Githinji and accused of murdering Ms Njeri on January 21, 2018 in Kaoyeni, Malindi sub-county.

"The court is hereby informed by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) that the accused person is charged with murder contrary to

Section 203 as read with Section 204 of the penal code chapter 63 of the law of Kenya," read the charge sheet signed by prosecution counsel Kennedy Kariuki.

Prosecutors said they had changed the charges from causing death by dangerous driving to murder after getting fresh evidence linking

Mr Shiels to the crime.

They have listed seven witnesses who will testify in the case.

Mr Shiels’ lawyer John Khaminwa urged Justice Githinji to withdraw the case as Mr Shiels is facing a succession case in a lower court.

"I am requesting the case be withdrawn as my client is having a succession case with the deceased’s family and the murder case is being pushed by a third party,” he said.

“We saw the murder accusations in the social media before my client was arrested to face murder charges and we suspect there are external forces behind this case."

But Justice Githinji dismissed the plea, saying succession and murder are two different cases being handled at different levels of the court system.

Mr Shiels was released on a Sh500,000 bond or Sh300,000 cash bail and was ordered to deposit his passport and driving licence with the court.

The case will be heard on October 19 this year.

Ms Njoki was said to have died after she was hit by Mr Shiels with a car he was driving.

Before the incident, he had gone to the couple’s farm in Kaoyeni village and was later joined by his wife, who arrived on a motorbike.

The two disagreed on an unknown matter before the suspect allegedly hit the motorbike that she was riding as a passenger, injuring her and the driver.

She later succumbed to her injuries in hospital.