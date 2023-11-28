Australian couple refutes links to Shakahola tragedy

The Australian couple implicated in the Shakahola tragedy in Kilifi County has disassociated themselves from any ties to the controversial preacher Paul Mackenzie.

Amidst accusations leveled against them by a Senate Committee, the couple has refuted any association with Mackenzie, highlighting a clear distancing from the preacher in question.

This move comes as an attempt to separate their image from the unfolding controversy surrounding the tragic events in Kilifi County, aiming to clarify their lack of connection to the contentious figure at the center of the scrutiny.

The leader of Jesus Christians group Dave and his wife Sherry Mackay were accused by a Senate Committee of inciting religious extremism in the country that led to the deaths of over 400 in Shakahola, Kilifi County.

But, the two strongly refute the Senate findings terming it to be false and a case of religious vilification and persecution which should be thoroughly investigated, prosecuted and resolved.

Tragic events

In response to the accusations, Dave Mackay clarified that neither he nor his wife had direct contact with Mackenzie.

He refuted any relevance between their group and the tragic events in Shakahola, highlighting that their knowledge of Mackenzie was solely through media reports from Kenya.

Mackay said their only connection was second and third-hand information acquired from a member's visit to Mackenzie's meeting in Kenya in 2019.

According to Mackay, neither he nor his wife had ever had any contact with Mackenzie, and denied his group’s links had any relevance to the massacre.