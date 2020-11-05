State lines up 30 witnesses in MP Jumwa murder trial

The State has lined up 30 witnesses to testify against Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa in the murder case facing her.

Ms Jumwa and her bodyguard Geoffrey Otieno Okuto are charged with killing an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) supporter during campaigns for the Ganda ward by-election late last year.

“I undertake to supply documentary evidence during the day,” State counsel Alloys Kemo told the court in Mombasa on Tuesday.

The court set aside three days for the hearing. At least four witnesses will testify daily.

Ms Jumwa and Mr Okuto’s lawyer Jared Magolo confirmed receiving copies of 28 witness statements.

“We’re ready to agree on a hearing date,” Mr Magolo said.

The lawmaker and her bodyguard had initially sought to have their bond terms reviewed, but later withdrew the application.

Hearing in February

The court said the hearing would be in February 2021.

According to the prosecution, Ms Jumwa and Mr Okuto killed Jola Ngumbao on October 15, 2019.

The two denied the charge when they were arraigned last month.

Ngumbao, the uncle of Ganda Ward Representative Reuben Katana, was shot dead when Ms Jumwa, Mr Okuto and their supporters reportedly stormed the home of Mr Katana.

The lawmaker also faces other charges not related to the killing.

She is accused of conspiring to defraud the Malindi National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) of Sh19 million.

The State has also charged her with money laundering, acquisition of proceeds of crime and conflict of interest relating to the NG-CDF.

She was ordered to pay a Sh5 million bond on these charges.

Private bodyguards

When the two appeared in court last month, the lawmaker said she had hired private bodyguards after the government withdrew the ones assigned to her.

Ms Jumwa has been heard saying that she is being persecuted for supporting Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid.

She is one of the several ODM lawmakers from the Coast who have thrown their weight behind Mr Ruto.

ODM leaders expelled the MP from the party in March last year, accusing her of gross misconduct.

The party said she was advancing the interests of a rival outfit by openly campaigning for the DP.

However, the Political Parties Dispute Tribunal nullified Jumwa’s expulsion from ODM.

The lawmaker has, in recent months, been telling her supporters that she will exercise her democratic right by supporting a person of her choice.





