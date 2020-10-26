MP Aisha Jumwa spends week in cells in murder case

A day before Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa was arraigned at the Mombasa court to face a murder charge, the embattled legislator was busy telling off her detractors.

Ms Jumwa’s bravado was not to last long as she was soon to swallow a bitter pill after being forced to spend seven days in filthy cold cells at Port Police Station in Mombasa.

Despite her release on a Sh3 million bond on Friday, Ms Jumwa remained the State’s guest over the weekend because she failed to raise the bail on time.

Even with her “unbowed” attitude and mastery of throwing barbs and jabs at whoever comes her way, Ms Jumwa will be running up and down the corridors of justice to ensure her bail is paid and she is released today.

Ms Jumwa has attributed her woes to her dalliance with Deputy President William Ruto, whom she has vowed to stand with no matter the situation.

Her defiant stance has shone light on the fact that, depending on who her master is, Ms Jumwa will always bark.

Ruto support

In December, 2017, ODM leader Raila Odinga was in Kilifi to deliberate on his swearing-in. At the meeting, Ms Jumwa would get to the podium and raise a Bible directly staring at Mr Odinga.

“I wish you would stand here so that we can swear you in. You are the only hope for coastal people,” she vented.

Now, and despite many writing her political obituary, Ms Jumwa has stood her ground to support DP Ruto.

The legislator has been left to fight for her survival following her arraignment in court over the shooting to death of an uncle of ODM politician Reuben Mwambize Katana during the October 2019 Ganda by-election campaigns.

She is charged in a separate case of conspiracy to defraud the Malindi Constituency Development Fund of Sh19 million, conflict of interest, money laundering and acquisition of proceeds of crime.

She was released on a Sh5 million bond on the corruption case.