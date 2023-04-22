14 more bodies found in probe against Kilifi cult leader Paul Mackenzie

Fourteen more bodies, of people believed to be victims of a cult, were dug out of graves on a piece of land in Shakahola village, Kilifi County, on Saturday, as the search entered day two.

Homicide detective are searching mass graves on the piece of land that belongs to cult leader Paul Mackenzie.

Investigators from the Mombasa office of the Government Chemist are pictured at Shakahola village in Kilifi County on April 22, 2023, for the exhumation of bodies of victims of a cult led by Paul Mackenzie. Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi | Nation Media Group

In one of several graves that had been dug up by around 4.30pm on Saturday were the bodies of five family members - a father, mother and their three children.

Authorities carried out with the exhumations despite heavy rains, with police and locals dividing themselves into three groups to improve the pace.

It was because of the bad weather that they ended the exercise earlier than expected - at about 6.30pm.

The discovery of the 14 bodies brought to 21 the number of bodies found since the search began on Friday.

At the beginning of the exercise, the authorities had a total of 32 site to dig up. By the close of the operation on Friday, they still had more than 20 left.

The Malindi sect leader has been in the limelight for allegedly influencing his followers to fast to death.

The preacher was arrested on April 15 has been in police custody since the Malindi High Court denied him release on bond.

Body bags are pictured at Shakahola village in Kilifi County, on a piece of land belonging to cult leader Paul Mackenzie, during the exhumation of bodies on April 22, 2023. Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi | Nation Media Group

Mr Mackenize, leader of the Good News International Church, appeared before Malindi Chief Magistrate Elizabeth Usui on Monday afternoon

He was not required to plead to any charge, with the prosecution seeking 30 more days to hold him as they complete the probe.

He was arraigned alongside 13 others people in the case that will be mentioned on May 2.

Homicide detectives carry some of the 14 bodies they found in mass graves on a piece of land belonging to sect leader Paul Mackenzie, at Shakahola village in Kilifi County, on April 22, 2023. Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi | Nation Media Group

The ruling was for the cult leader to remain to be in police custody for 14 days alongside six of his followers. The other seven, whom the prosecution described as victims as they had refused to eat even while in police custody, will be held seven days for counselling.

Meanwhile, police reported earlier on Saturday that Mr Mackenzie was on a hunger strike.

They said he had refused to take even a glass of water, on claims he was fasting and praying.

Detectives load bodies onto a police car after digging them out of mass graves in Shakahola village, Kilifi County, on a piece of land owned by cult leader Paul Mackenzie, on April 22, 2023. Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi | Nation Media Group

The officers said he had not eaten since homicide detectives widened an inquiry and started marking gravesites and exhuming bodies of his presumed members, believed to have starved themselves to death in Shakahola.