Zetech University receives regulatory approval for three more postgraduate programmes

The Commission for University Education (CUE) has approved an application by Zetech University to offer three additional programmes at the institution.

In a statement on Friday, July 26, Zetech University Vice Chancellor, Prof Njenga Munene, said CUE had now given them the go-ahead to offer a PhD in Computer Science and an MSc in Computer Science and Information Technology (IT).

"We are glad to announce that the Commission for University Education (CUE) has approved us to start offering PhD in Computer Science and MSc in Computer Science and IT where we will be focusing our training on emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Blockchain technology, Software Engineering, Cloud Computing, Cyber Security, Software Development, Machine Learning and the Internet of Things (IoT)," Prof. Njenga Munene noted.

The university noted that it aims to provide in-depth education with a focus on research and innovation while staying ahead of educational trends and meeting the evolving needs of the labour market.

The new development comes a few months after the regulator approved Zetech University to offer a Doctor of Philosophy in Business Administration & Management (Ph.D.BAM). The university said at the time that the programme aims to produce doctoral graduates who are problem solvers and innovative change agents in both the academic and practical fields of business administration and management.

Zetech University, which has its main campus in Witeithie, Juja Sub-county, Kiambu, has long packaged itself as a training hub for Information and Training (IT) hub, business programmes with strong market linkages with industry players such as Microsoft Africa Development Center (ADC) and Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Investment.

Prof Munene of Zetech University notes that universities should not compete on numbers, but rather on critical skills that can create large-scale opportunities through research and innovation.