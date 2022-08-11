UDA's Githuka Kagombe wins Gatundu South MP seat

Mr Gabriel Githuka Kagombe, who was vying on Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA), was Thursday announced the new Gatundu South MP-elect.

The constituency is home to President Uhuru Kenyatta who had represented it in parliament between 2002 and 2013.

Mr Kagombe garnered 17,815 votes against his closes opponent, independent candidate Peter Kung'u Kibathi who garnered 15,417 votes.

Position three went to another independent candidate, Geoffrey Njinji Murigu, who managed 14,886 votes in the highly race.

Jubilee Party's Joyce Ngugi garnered 5,806 votes, Tujibebe Wakenya Party's Onsemus Gitau Mwihaki got 393 votes and The New Democrats' Isaac Gitangu Kamau got 303 votes.

A total of 54,130 voters turned out to vote in Tuesday's polls, a 65 per cent turnout in a constituency with 79,860 registered voters.

A total of 436 votes were rejected for various reasons.

At the same time, Dr Ruto clinched majority of the votes in the constituency garnering 41,712 against Azimio la Umoja Raila Odinga's 12,290 votes.