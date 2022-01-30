The original Zambezi Motel

The original Zambezi Motel, now owned by the PCEA church. Once a beer den, it is now a training institute for lergymen.

| Pool

Kiambu

Prime

Story of Zambezi, Kikuyu town that hosts a centre for clergy that was once a beer den

By  John Kamau

Last week, several amused readers wrote back after I mentioned that the origin of the name Juja was connected to two sculptures, nay idols, which were brought from West Africa by the American steel millionaire, Northrup McMillan. This reminded me of another story – and which is also forgotten – on why a Kenya town, along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway, in Kikuyu, is named Zambezi.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.