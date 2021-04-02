Section of Thika superhighway to be closed on Sunday

A section of the busy Thika superhighway will be closed on Sunday, April 4, a roads agency has announced.

In a notice issued on Friday, the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) said the service lane at the Ruiru Toll Station next to St Teresas of Avila Catholic Church will be temporarily closed for planned works.

PUBLIC NOTICE

Motorists are notified of the temporary closure of the service lane at the Ruiru

Toll Station next to St. Teresas of Avila Catholic Church for works planned for Sunday 4th April, 2021. pic.twitter.com/jP6UgTIFeb — Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) (@KeNHAKenya) April 2, 2021

KeNHA urged all motorists to exercise caution and patience while driving through the road section.

A service lane runs parallel to an expressway or interstate highway.

It provides access to the property bordering it with little disruption to traffic.

Since late last year when KeNHA started recarpeting the service lanes, motorists using Thika superhighway have been having hard times and thanking lady luck after getting home safely.

KeNHA says it embarked on surface dressing of the road to slow down its deterioration.

“The rapid speed of the process means that disruption to road users, local businesses and emergency services is minimised,” KeNHA said.