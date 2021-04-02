Section of Thika superhighway to be closed on Sunday

Thika Superhighway. Kenya National Highways Authority said the service lane at the Ruiru Toll Station next to St Teresas of Avila Catholic Church will be temporarily closed for planned works.

logo (7)

By  Hillary Kimuyu

Nation Media Group

A section of the busy Thika superhighway will be closed on Sunday, April 4, a roads agency has announced.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Covid-19: Nyeri suspends non-essential services

  2. Nakuru County lagging behind in Covid vaccinations

  3. Section of Thika superhighway to be closed on Sunday

  4. Kirinyaga appeals decision to rehire sacked nurses

  5. Covid-19: Isiolo ICU nearly full

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.