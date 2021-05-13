Police arrest man for rape of schoolgirl in Limuru

Police in Tigoni, Kiambu County have arrested a man who allegedly offered a lift to two schoolgirls and raped one of them in a tea plantation.

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Simon Ciuri

Nation Media Group

Police in Tigoni, Kiambu County have arrested a man who allegedly offered a lift to two schoolgirls and raped one of them in a tea plantation.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Wangamati grilled over Sh6.5m fuel for private cars

  2. State to equip women's prisons with day care centres

  3. Bandits paralyse health services in Baringo

  4. Syombua murder: Man who helped ex-KDF soldier gets five years

  5. Woman drowns after Ngong River sweeps away house 

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.