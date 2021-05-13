Police arrest man for rape of schoolgirl in Limuru

Police in Tigoni, Kiambu County have arrested a man who allegedly offered a lift to two schoolgirls and raped one of them in a tea plantation.

According to police, the 34-year-old suspect identified as Peter Mbiriri offered the lift to the two students on Wednesday morning from Kabuko area of Limuru.

He then dropped one of them near St Paul’s University and proceeded with the other towards Limuru town.

However, the suspect changed his course and drove towards Nazareth Hospital where there are vast tea plantations. This is where he allegedly raped the schoolgirl.

The victim told police that the man threatened to administer a lethal injection on her.

The attacker then drove towards Limuru but, luckily, at one point, the girl who was seated in front, saw tea pickers walking by and she grabbed the steering wheel after which the vehicle swerved landed in a ditch.

Grabbed the car keys

The girl also grabbed the car keys and threw them out while screaming, thereby catching the attention of the tea pickers.

When the schoolgirl narrated her ordeal, the tea pickers broke into the car and clobbered the suspect before police offers from Tigoni police station were called in.

According to Eileen Mola, the sub-county police commander, the suspect sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital for medical attention.

Mola added that they also took the victim to a nearby hospital for examination.

Police said they discovered fake Kenyan banknotes in the vehicle.

“We have processed the suspect and intend to arraign him in court. We intend to charge him with rape, indecent act and being in possession of fake currency,” Mola said.