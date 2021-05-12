Juja town
File | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Terror of boda-boda gangs keeps prime Juja Farm undeveloped

By  Mary Wambui

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Some of the people who bought land in the area have been warned not to visit their property unaccompanied by the police.
  • The robbers wait for visitors to alight from their vehicles before striking.

Located just 33 kilometres north of Nairobi between Ruiru and Juja towns, Juja farm is considered a prime location for residential property. 

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Court revokes nomination of Dorothy Jemator to IEBC panel

  2. Covid-19: Kenya records 334 new cases, 18 deaths

  3. DRC President brushes off criticism over generals

  4. Ugandan court bans exams on Muslim holidays

  5. Uhuru, UK PM Johnson in virtual meeting

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.