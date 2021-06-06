NTSA official charged with killing rider in road crash

Victor Munene Githinji

Victor Munene Githinji, 30, was on May 6, 2021 hit and killed by a vehicle that was being driven by Robert Ndegwa Ngugi, the senior deputy director of legal services at NTSA.

Photo credit: Simon Ciuri | Nation Media Group

By  Simon Ciuri

Nation Media Group

A family is seeking justice after their kin was hit and killed by a dangerously driven motor vehicle belonging to a National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) official.

