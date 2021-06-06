NTSA official charged with killing rider in road crash

A family is seeking justice after their kin was hit and killed by a dangerously driven motor vehicle belonging to a National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) official.

Victor Munene Githinji, 30, was on May 6, 2021 hit by a vehicle that was being driven by Robert Ndegwa Ngugi, who is the senior deputy director of legal services at NTSA.

Mr Githinji was riding a motorbike when the incident happened.

According to the charge sheet produced in court on June 2, Mr Ngugi is accused of causing death by dangerous driving, contrary to Section 46 of the Traffic Act.

Dangerous driving

“Robert Ndegwa Ngugi on the 6th day of May 2021 at about 8pm, along Kiambu Road at Muthaiga North Road junction within Nairobi County, being the driver of motor vehicle registration number KCS 300C make Toyota Land Cruiser, drove the said vehicle along the said public road at a speed or manner which was dangerous to other road users,” reads the charge sheet.

Police believe that Mr Githinji’s death could have been avoided if the motorist was courteous on the road and minded the welfare of other road users.

“Without due care and attention…you failed to give way at the road junction and collided with a motor cycle,” the charge sheet further reads.

Mr Githinji’s brother, Timothy Miano, told the Nation in an interview on Sunday in Kiambu that after the incident, the victim was rushed to St Teresa Hospital in Thindigua, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The late Victor Munene Githinji who was riding a motorbike on May 6, 2021 he was hit and killed by a vehicle. Police and family members conversant with the case told the Nation that the driver was allegedly drunk when the incident happened. Photo credit: Simon Ciuri | Nation Media Group

Driver allegedly drunk

Police and family members conversant with the case told the Nation that the accused was allegedly drunk when the incident happened but that information was never captured in the Occurrence Book when the matter was reported at Pangani Police Station.

“What is surprising is that nowhere was it recorded that the accused was drunk when he caused the death of my younger brother,” Mr Miano told the Nation Sunday.

Mr Ngugi was released on a police cash bail of Sh20,000 when the incident first happened. When he appeared in court, he denied the charges and was released on Sh100,000 cash bail or an alternative bond of Sh400,000.

The late Githinji was heading to Ongata Rongai when the incident happened.



