Hyenas maul man to death in Juja

hyena

Neighbours heard the man screaming for help as the pack of hyenas attacked him. 

Photo credit: File

By  Mary Wambui

Nation Media Group

A pack of hyenas attacked and killed a 35-year-old man at Athi Village in Juja, Kiambu County.

