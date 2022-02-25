Hyenas maul man to death in Juja

A pack of hyenas attacked and killed a 35-year-old man at Athi Village in Juja, Kiambu County.

The incident occurred early Friday morning.

According to witnesses, Mr Robert Mwangi was heard screaming for help at around 1am. However, his neighbours say they were unable to save him from the attack.

Area chief Sarah Wanjiku confirmed the incident, adding that his body was moved to General Kago Funeral Home in Thika.

Similar incidents

This is the second such incident in two months. In late December, hyenas numbering about 20 killed two people near Thika. In the first incident, they mauled a man to death in Kamuthi area. He was heading home from quarry with another man who narrowly escaped death.

A day later, another man's remains were found at a farm in Kandara Investment Scheme along with hyena footprints.

At the time, police warned residents of Juja, Witeithie and Thika of a roaming pack of hyenas.