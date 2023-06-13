How kidnappers of Ciku Muiruri's daughter scored own goal waiting for Sh500,000 ransom

Two kidnappers, who police believe are part of a wider criminal network, scored their own goal on Sunday when they began ransom negotiations with the family of a media personality after abducting her daughter along with her friend.

The kidnappers initially demanded Sh1 million for the release of the two middle-aged women, but reduced it to Sh500,000 with each paying Sh250,000, a detective who was part of the team that tracked them down told the Nation on Monday.

After the kidnappers started sending messages to Erica Njeri's family asking for money to release the two, we told the family to be friendly to the kidnappers and keep engaging and negotiating with them so that we can track their movements. Finally, the final figure for the two came and they settled on Sh500,000.

They kept switching their phones on and off hoping that the money would be sent and luckily we were able to triangulate their phones and arrest them," a detective who was part of the team that tracked them down told the Daily Nation on condition of anonymity as he is not authorised to speak to the media on behalf of his bosses.

Thika DCIO Joseph Thuvi did not respond to calls and text messages from Nation seeking comment.

On Monday, detectives from Nairobi, assisted by their counterparts from Thika Police Station in Kiambu, announced that they had made a breakthrough in the abduction saga involving the daughter of a prominent media personality, Ms Ciku Muiruri, and her friend.

Ms Erica Njeri, Ms Muiruri's daughter, and her friend Shanice Agose were abducted a week ago in Nairobi's Westlands area after boarding a taxi.

"We know that prayer can move mountains. Stop wars. Please pray for my daughter Erica Njeri and her friend Shanice Agose as part of your intentions. Also, and this is very important, pray for those who took them, that their souls will not be lost," Ciku Muiruri wrote on her social media after the two friends went missing.

On Monday, a police signal seen by the Daily Nation said the two were rescued in Mangu, Gatukuyu area, Gatundu North Constituency after the abductors, identified as Timothy Kiragu and Samuel Kipkurui Ng'ang'a, who were earlier arrested in Ngoingwa, led police to a rented room they had rented and held their victims hostage.

Reference is made to Ob. 110/3/6/2023 reported by one Ciku Muiruri that her daughter namely Erica Muiruri aged 26 years and another lady namely Shanice Agose aged 22 years were abducted at Rhapta road in Westland Nairobi, a team of detectives from OSU, Directorate of Criminal Investigations Thika West and Criminal Research Intelligence Bureau managed to arrest two adult males namely Timothy Kiragu Ng'ang'a aged 34 years and Samuel Kipkurui Ng'ang'a aged 33 years at Ngoingwa area in Thika today,'' a police report said.