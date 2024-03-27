End fight for Kiambu’s sake, Wamatangi, Ichung’wah told

Some Kiambu leaders have condemned the supremacy battles pitting Governor Kimani Wamatangi and National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah, terming them a threat to the development of the devolved unit.

The leaders urged the two to concentrate on serving the people in their respective roles and warned Mr Ichung’wah against meddling in the county’s affairs.

On Monday, some MCAs called on MPs to fight for more allocation to the counties to enhance service delivery instead of engaging in “sideshows”.

“We want to tell our MPs they have been elected to represent us in the national government. Out of the Sh4.4 trillion national budget, all 47 counties receive an allocation of Sh390 billion. The rest remains with the national government, and it’s the responsibility of our MPs to lobby for part of that money to come to us.

“But instead of doing the lobbying, their work is fighting Wamatangi, who only gets Sh13 billion, which includes county staff salaries and other operations costs. We are lucky because out of his prudence, Kiambu is able to allocate funds to do meaningful development,” Kiaruri MCA Peter Wainaina said.

His Muchatha counterpart, Kenneth Kamau, said: “As Kiambu MCAs, we will not allow anyone to incite us against the executive or fight the governor because we will not achieve anything. We, the MCAs in Kiambaa, have resolved that we will not fight the governor because he is the one who has the finances to develop our region.”

Kahawa Sukari MCA Kennedy Odhiambo urged Mr Ichung’wah to concentrate on the national politics and let Mr Wamatangi work.

“He should use his position to make sure Kiambu and Mt Kenya region benefit more from the national government,” the MCA said at Gatongora ward in Ruiru yesterday.

Mr Ichung’wah has maintained that even though he is a national leader by virtue of his position in Parliament, he has a stake in the county leadership as the Kikuyu MP, and it's his business to check Mr Wamatangi.

“Yes, I am the National Assembly Majority Leader, and my business is to push the government agenda, but I am also a leader from Kiambu, given that I am the Kikuyu MP. It’s my business to check what is happening in the county government and point out the faults. Where the governor and MCAs are doing wrong, I will always point it out, and we will not fear anyone,” the MP recently said.

The difference between the two leaders, which has also drawn in MCAs and other MPs, played out during President William Ruto’s and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua’s tour of the county last month.