ECDE learners to get free milk in Kiambu

The County Government of Kiambu has begun giving free milk to Early Childhood Development and Education (ECDE) pupils.

Governor Kimani Wamatangi said the initiative, which will benefit approximately 38,000 pupils across the county, is aimed at making education attractive to children.

The initiative, dubbed ‘Kiambu ECDE milk’ or ‘Maziwa Freshi na Wamatangi’, is geared towards revamping the ECDE sector, a key devolved function.

The programme, according to the governor, is designed to complement existing nutritional support, which includes providing a bowl of nutritious porridge and an egg to every child in all the 524 nursery schools. The pupils get uji daily.

The comprehensive feeding programme is intended to create a conducive environment for learning and ensure that children are healthy and are able to attend school.

“This programme of providing milk to the young ones is meant to ensure that every child at our ECDE centres remains healthy and focused on their studies. In addition to the provision of milk, our feeding programme aims to increase enrolment and keep children in school. This will help to address the issue of absenteeism due to hunger,” Mr Wamatangi said.

Speaking at the launch, the governor highlighted the importance of nutrition in children’s development, noting that milk provides essential nutrients such as calcium, protein and vitamins, which are crucial for healthy growth and cognitive function.

“In a world where malnutrition continues to hinder the potential of millions of children, the provision of free milk is one of the ways to address such challenges. That is why, beyond physical structures, we are tackling other pressing issues that comprehensively address the challenges facing early childhood education,” he said.

“Milk, with its abundant nutrients, is a vital element in childhood development, providing essential calcium, protein and vitamins.”

The county’s Education chief officer, Dr Mercy Njagi, said since the introduction of the feeding programme, enrolment in ECDE centres has increased from 32,000 to 38,000.

She noted that in one nursery school — Kibichoi in Githunguri Sub-County — for example, the feeding programme was introduced last year and enrolment rose from six pupils to 35.