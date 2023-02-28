9 foreigners escape death in Thika after prayers mistaken for witchcraft

Police on Sunday evening came to the rescue of nine Nigerian nationals in Thika town, Kiambu County after locals accused them of witchcraft.

An angry mob wanted to lynch them after they were found in Kangokii area within Makongeni in Thika while performing what locals thought were rituals.

The mob started to beat them up while shouting to attract the attention of other members of the public.

It was then that police on patrol saw the commotion and rushed to their rescue and took them to Ama Hospital for attention.

The Nigerians denied the ritual claims and told police they were praying.

Lynched in Murang'a County

They were later transferred to Thika Level Five Hospital for further treatment in stable condition but nursing serious injuries.

Last week, two elderly women were lynched in Murang'a County on claims that they were witches.

Police officers were caught unawares by the 10.30pm incident in Kahuro's Kiamikoe village.

The two victims’ homes, about 200 metres apart, were raided by about 100 male attackers armed with crude weapons, who then forced them out and led them to a road.

Villagers said security should have been tighter in the village as it has suffered under the Mungiki sect for more than 20 years.

Mob lynching is criminal in Kenya and there has been a worryingly rising trend in the country as most citizens suffer at the hands of miscreants.

Up to five incidents are reported weekly with some of the victims said to be innocent.

In the process, lives and property worth millions have been lost.