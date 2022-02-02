Two policemen arrested over torture, murder of Kericho youths

Two police officers alleged to have tortured two youths in Kericho County, leading to the death of one of the young men, have been arrested and arraigned.

Police Constables Julius Kirui, who is based at Embakasi Police Station and is attached to Kericho Governor Paul Chepkwony and Gilbert Bett who is based at the Kitui Main Prison, surrendered to the police in Kericho on Tuesday.

The suspects who appeared before Kericho Resident Magistrate Elizabeth Karani on Wednesday, did not take plea as detectives requested for more time to complete investigations.

“We are urging the court to have the suspects put in police custody for five more days before they take their plea. This will allow the investigators to complete investigations,” said the prosecution led by Ms Carolyne Kiptum.

The officers had gone into hiding after allegedly committing the offence on January 3, 2022 at Manwein village in Ainamoi constituency, Kericho County.

They were accused of arresting and torturing Leonard Kipyegon Ng’eno and Emmanuel Kiprotich over alleged theft of beehives at Mr Kirui’s home last year.

Ngeno, who sustained multiple internal injuries, was pronounced dead on arrival at Kericho County Referral Hospital on January 3, 2022. He has since been buried.

Mr Kiprotich had twice been admitted to Kericho County Referral Hospital and discharged.

He is still undergoing treatment as an outpatient at the same hospital.

Brooke Secondary School

The incident was reported at Brooke Police Station through an Occurrence Book (OB) number 24/3/1, according to police records availed in court.

The two youths were allegedly rounded up at Brooke Secondary School and Brooke trading centre respectively by the officers.

They were allegedly tortured by the officers before being dumped in the bush near a river.

Women who were fetching water and firewood raised an alarm after stumbling on the youths who writhed in pain before they were rushed to hospital.

The victims’ families have pleaded with Cabinet Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i, Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai and the Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti to ensure justice prevails.