Two policemen arrested over torture, murder of Kericho youths

Julius Kirui, Cheruiyot Gilbert Bett

Police constables Julius Kirui (left) and Cheruiyot Gilbert Bett in Kericho Law Courts on February 2, 2022.

Photo credit: Vitalis Kimutai | Nation Media Group

By  Vitalis Kimutai

Nation Media Group

Two police officers alleged to have tortured two youths in Kericho County, leading to the death of one of the young men, have been arrested and arraigned.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.