Six die in Kericho accident involving lorry, Probox car

Six people were killed in a road accident involving a lorry and a Toyota Probox vehicle at Duka Moja on the outskirts of Kericho town on Monday evening.

One passenger is said to be critically injured and has been rushed to Kericho County Referral Hospital for treatment.

"Six people were killed in a head-on collision between a truck and a Toyota Probox vehicle," said Rift Valley police commander Tom Odero.

The police boss said it was raining heavily in the area at the time and the actual number of injured would be confirmed in due course.

According to a police report, the accident occurred at about 7:30pm, with five of the victims succumbing to their injuries at the scene.

Three male and three female passengers were killed in the Kericho accident, according to the latest police report.

The victims, whose identities had not been released by press time, included the driver of the ill-fated Toyota Probox. The driver of the lorry escaped after the accident.

The Toyota Probox, registration number KCV 029U, was travelling from Kericho towards Nakuru when the accident occurred.

It was involved in a head-on collision with a Mitsubishi FH truck registration number KCD 568V that was heading towards Kericho town, according to a police report seen by the Nation.







