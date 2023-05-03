Kericho pastor accused of killing wife in bizarre attack

A pastor in Kericho County is suspected of killing his wife following a domestic dispute, in a bizarre incident that has shocked residents of the region.

The pastor allegedly beat his 32-year-old wife unconscious with a wooden rod at Burgei village in Kipkelion East Constituency.

The pastor also took a machete and slashed the woman's neck, causing deep cuts.

The 35-year-old Holistic Church cleric is said to have later sent his son to a village elder to inform him of the incident.

According to Kedowa chief John Ngetich, who confirmed the incident, the father of six covered the unconscious victim with a blanket and left her in a pool of blood before retreating to the living room where he spent the night.

"On Wednesday morning, he woke his eldest son and sent him to call a village elder, to whom he confessed that he had inflicted serious injuries on his wife and had not checked on her," Mr Ngetich revealed.

Victim's condition

When the village elder arrived, the pastor ushered him into their bedroom to check on the victim's condition.

The elder discovered that the woman, a trader at the nearby Chepseon trading centre, was lying lifeless and covered, in a pool of blood.

The local chief was called, who in turn informed the police of the incident.

The police then secured the scene and arrested the suspect.

The victim was rushed to Londiani Sub-County Hospital where she was pronounced dead. The body was taken to the hospital mortuary.

The suspect is being held at Londiani police station while investigations into the bizarre incident continue.

In January this year, the pastor allegedly warned that he would kill his wife following a domestic dispute.