Two children die, 11 admitted after eating 'contaminated' githeri

Two children have died and 11 others hospitalised at Webuye Refferal Hospital, Kakamega County after eating 'contaminated' githeri.

According to the family, one child died on the spot while another died on arrival at the hospital. The githeri is said to have been prepared by the children's grandmother.

Dr Rainne Juma said the children who are aged between one and 10 years were admitted at the facility with stomach upsets, diarrhea and vomiting symptoms but they are out of danger.

The family says the grandmother prepared githeri for breakfast and ate it together with the children before she went to church, little did she know she will be called back to mourn her two grandchildren.