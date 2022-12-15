Boy dies, four family members in hospital after meal of 'contaminated' githeri from church

A Form One student at Kosele Mixed Secondary in Homa Bay County, died after he ate a meal of githeri, suspected to have been contaminated.

The student is aged 16 from Aolo village in Rachuonyo South Sub County.

He complained of stomach pains and started vomiting after he ate the githeri his grandmother had brought home from church on Sunday.

The family is reported to have preserved some of the githeri and fed on it two days later.

After feeding on the meal, the boy started groaning in pain, complaining of stomach pains and diarrhea before he succumbed on Wednesday night.

His father and three children who were ate the same githeri complained of serious stomach pains after eating the githeri.

They were rushed to Simbiri hospital for treatment and later transferred to Matata Private Hospital in Oyugis town after their condition got worse.

North Kamagak Location Chief Benson Midigo confirmed the githeri meal was from a church.

Members of the church in Upper Kakwajuok sub location were served with food and decided to carry some of it to their homes.

“They started vomiting and complaining of stomach pains after eating the githeri. They later developed diarrhoea as their condition got worse,” said Mr Midigo.



Mr Midigo said the food had been prepared for a congregation at the church.

Other members of the church are reported to have developed similar symptoms after eating the githeri.

Rachuonyo South sub-county Police Commander Lilies Wachira said the incident was being investigated to establish what happened.

“The boy appeared to have developed complications related to food poisoning,” said Mr Wachira.