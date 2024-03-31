Tension in Koyonzo, Kakamega as locals engage police over murder of guards

Protests have rocked Koyonzo shopping Centre in Matungu, Kakamega County following the hacking to death of two-night guards on Saturday night.

A shop was broken into and property of unknown value was stolen by unknown people who bundled the two bodies into an iron shed in a market under construction.

The deceased were identified as Humphrey Wesonga (64) and John Nyapola (58) from Murabe village in Munami.

Irate villagers engaged police officers who attempted to pick up the bodies in running battles.

Anti-riot police officers patrol the roads at Koyonzo in Matungu as irate youth engaged the law enforcers in running battles following the death of two night guards on March 31, 2024 Photo credit: Shaban Makokha| Nation

They attacked the officers with stones forcing the law enforcers to run for their safety.

The officers would regroup before they charged at the rioting villagers lobbying teargas canisters as they repulsed the protesters, picked up the two bodies and raced off.

The protesters pursued the officers past the police post. The locals accused the police at Koyonzo police post of colluding with criminals.

They called for a total overhaul of the police officers at the police post, which is less than 100 meters away from the market.

Mr Shadrack Mukoya, a resident, said cases of robbery, burglary and theft are on the rise in the area.

“A section of the police officers is working with criminals who are stealing from us. When we report to the authorities after attacks, they remain quiet,” said Mr Mukoya.

Mr Samuel Barasa, a brother to one of the deceased night guards said it is their father who donated the land on which the police post was constructed.

“As a family, we knew that this would improve the security in this area. But the police who were posted here are not helping us. We, therefore, demand our land back,” said Mr Barasa.

The Saturday night attack came a month after the same shop was robbed and a watchman injured.

Mr Charles Opondo, the owner of the shop that was broken into said the first watchman is still nursing injuries in hospital after he was injured on February 9, 2024.

“I don't understand why they are targeting me yet I am living peacefully with the people,” said Mr Opondo.

According to Mr Opondo, one of the night guards called the police officers at Koyonzo informing them that a truck was loading items from a shop and that some of the guards had been attacked but the officers failed to respond.

Koyonzo market chairman Joseph Kabili said they have been holding meetings with the security agents to address the runaway security but police officers have remained a hindrance to the desired success.

“There is a high level of cattle theft, house and shop breakage. We have wanted the officers to help us but they have remained quiet as if it is not their duty. Shops are frequently broken into and many traders are losing business because we have no security here,” he said.

The marauding youth stormed into the houses of police officers at Koyonzo and looted unknown property before taking out furniture and setting them ablaze.

They now want Interior Cabinet Secretary Kindiki Kithure to intervene by removing the police officers at Koyonzo.

Matungu sub-county police commander John Cheruyot blamed the locals for taking the law into their hands and engaging the police in battles.

By the time of going to the press, an enforcement team had arrived and dispatched the rioting villagers.