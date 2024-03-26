Father from hell: Man kills daughter, 9, dumps body on roadside

Police in Navakholo, Kakamega County have arrested a 32-year-old from Kochwa village, Sidikho Location suspected of having killed his nine-year-old daughter and dumped her body by the roadside.

Mr James Wafula is said to have engaged in an altercation with his wife Ms Florence Wafula on Monday night before he hit the child with a blunt object, killing her on the spot.

Police said the man moved the body and dumped it a few meters from their home where it was discovered by passing villagers in the morning.

Navakholo Sub-County Police Commander Mr Richard Omanga said the body had severe physical injuries to the head and the face.

Ms Wafula said the man returned home drunk late in the night leading to a quarrel before he descended on his wife with blows and kicks until she fled for her life.

“I sought refuge in our neighbour’s home so that I could return to my house in the morning when he would be sober so that we could sort out the mess. But after I left the house, he turned against our daughter and killed her,” she said.

Mr Omanga said there is more to be investigated.

“We are investigating why the killing. It could be she is not his biological child. We also want to establish whether he sexually abused her, before murdering her,” said Mr Omanga.

Wafula was arrested by members of the public as he attempted to flee and remains in police custody.

He was trying to escape from the home but the public apprehended him and alerted the police who moved him to Navakholo Police Station. We have dispatched investigators to the scene,” he added.

The body of the child was moved to Kakamega County General Hospital mortuary pending a post-mortem examination.