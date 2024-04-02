Student killed as bus carrying Chavakali boys overturns on Kisumu-Kakamega highway

A 17-year-old student of Chavakali High School died instantly on Monday night after the bus he was travelling in overturned on the Kakamega-Kisumu highway.

The victim was among a group of students who hired an Easy Coach bus to take them to Nairobi when the fatal accident occurred at the Coptic Church roundabout.

Confirming the incident, Kisumu Central Police Commander Peter Mulai warned motorists to be cautious when approaching the area, which is marked as a black spot.

"The rains caused the bus to veer off the road, hit a crash barrier and landed on the side of the road," he told the Nation.

The police boss said 32 other students were injured in the accident and rushed to the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH).

"Two others sustained serious injuries and were rushed to Avenue Hospital," he said.

The driver was not found at the scene and the bus was towed to Kondele Police Station, Mr Mulai said.

According to Mr Mulai, the bus was carrying 34 students on their way to Nairobi after school closed for the first term holidays.