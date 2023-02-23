Police officer to serve life in prison for fatally shooting lover four years ago

A police officer, Patrick Nyapara, who shot dead his lover in Navakholo in January, 2019, has been sentenced to life in prison by the High Court in Kakamega.

Mr Nyapara was accused of shooting Christine Maonga, 24; then a teacher at Navakholo Secondary School, several times at her house following a misunderstanding on January 14, 2019 killing her instantly.

The two had been together as lovers since 2013 and had one child aged six years.

In the judgement delivered on Thursday, Justice William Musyoka found Mr Nyapara guilty of committing murder by shooting Ms Maonga several times on January 14, 2019.

While passing the judgment, Justice Musyoka said the prosecution had made a convincing case against the defendant by presenting 21 witnesses who placed him at the murder scene.

In his defense, Mr Nyapara, through his lawyer Arembe Olaka, told the court that he had not intended to pull the trigger.

Mr Nyapara had been deployed to man the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) offices in Navakholo.

An argument is said to have ensued between the tow lovers and the next thing the neighbours heard were gunshots.

Prior to her death, Ms Maonga, a fourth-born child, was an English and Literature secondary school teacher at Navakholo Secondary school.

The ruling by Justice Musyoka relieved the family of Ms Maonga from the pain of a four-year journey seeking justice for their only daughter in a family of six.

Mr Fredrick Okumu, Ms Maonga's father, said they were happy because at last, justice had been served.

“It has been a tough journey that I do not wish anyone to go through, but God has stood with my family to the end and the judgment has put to a closure all the struggle and pain because justice has been served for my daughter. May her soul now rest in eternal peace,”

“All we ask from the government is to assist us in taking care of the young girl who was left under our care because I retired from my job and have nothing to depend on to bring her up,” said Mr Okumu.

He said death had robbed the family of a special person who was looked upon by the entire family.

“My daughter’s life had started picking up when the police officer robbed her of a bright future. It is painful but I hope I will get healed after the sentencing of the suspect,” he added.

He appreciated the Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA) saying they came in handy when the case was on the verge of collapsing after some police officers had planned to sabotage the investigations.