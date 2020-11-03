Police officer arrested over claims of defiling, impregnating 15-year-old girl

A police officer has been arrested in Kakamega County for allegedly defiling and impregnating a 15-year-old girl in Matete division, Kakamega North sub-county.

Kakamega County Police Commander Hassan Barua said the officer was arrested on Monday evening after he was seen in the company of the girl at Chimoi area.

The girl’s father accused the suspect of defiling and impregnating his daughter.

“He had lured her into a lodging at Chimoi shopping center when he was accosted by the public. It is by the grace of God that members of the public did not hurt the officer," said the minor’s father.

The father, who said his daughter is set to sit the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations, wants action taken against the suspect.

“My daughter was preparing to sit her KCPE but this man has ruined her future. The law should be applied fully,” he said.

Mr Barua confirmed that the officer was arrested by his colleagues and taken into custody at Matete Police Station and investigations into the alleged defilement launched.

“We are holding the suspect and he will be arraigned in court once investigations are over. If proved guilty, legal action will be taken against him,” said Mr Barua.

Child abuse

Lugari sub-county education officer Tom Oluoch condemned the incident and revealed that the girl is five months pregnant.

“As a department, we highly condemn the incident and ask authorities to take stern action against the accused police officer. It is wrong for him to turn against the children that he is supposed to take care of,” said Mr Oluoch.

The officer's arrest comes amid rising concern over rampant cases of child abuse in Kakamega county.

County Woman Representative Ms Elsie Muhanda has called on the government to step up the fight against sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) in the region.

She expressed concern that defilement cases are on the rise in the county, saying parents, relatives and police officers are partly to blame for the trend.

"Some parents turn against their own children while some victims end up getting defiled more or hurt by the police when they seek help from. Stern mechanisms must be put in place to rectify this situation because we are facing a crisis,” Ms Muhanda said.