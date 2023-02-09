Nine rescued after Kakamega mine collapses

At least three miners were last evening still trapped underground after a gold mine collapsed at Sigalagala mining shaft in Ikolomani , Kakamega County. Earlier in the day, nine miners were rescued alive, and rescue efforts are going on. Mr Patrick Mukhule, the Kakamega Mining Resilient Team chairman, said the tragedy occurred at 1am and the rescue mission started immediately. "A team of 10 youths immediately swung into action because they understand how the shafts are constructed. They managed to bring out the eight miners," said Mr Mukhule. "A rescue operation is under way to get out the remaining miners. But the rescuers have to exercise a lot of caution because of the delicate soil," said Mr Mukhule. Kakamega has one of the largest mining operations in Western Kenya. However, mines are considered extremely dangerous. Miners die frequently due to poor safety precautions and a lack of supervision.

No end in sight

Despite increased miner safety and media coverage of major incidents, fatal accidents continue to occur. Last November, two miners died after they were stranded following the collapse of a gold mine.

This was followed by another tragedy in December when a young man aged 18 years died in another mine. Eighteen of his colleagues were rescued.

Kakamega County Commissioner Joseph Ondego said the local miners understand better the topography of the mine shafts and are handy in the rescue mission.

Oxygen was pumped into the shafts to prevent the trapped men from suffocating.

Mr Ondego said it was difficult for soil excavator machines to access the accident scene due to lack of a proper road.

"The soil around this area has been exhausted by the mining activities and houses have been constructed close together along the paths leading to the mining centres. We fear that the excavator could break the soil and result in more tragedies," said Mr Ondego.

The commissioner has banned mining in the night within the county.

A survivor, Mr Geoffrey Likono, 26, said he stayed in the caved-in mine for six hours before he was rescued.

"We started the mining mission at 12pm when we entered the mines. A few minutes later, it started collapsing. Those who had not gone deep in the shafts managed to escape, but the 12 of us got trapped inside after the soil closed the passage," he said.

"I thank God that I have come out alive. Those in the lowest shafts are still trapped," he added.

He blamed the tragedy on one of the miners whom he claimed had interfered with the soil by cutting part of it earlier in the day.

