Medics probing suspected Mpox case in Kakamega

Health officials in Kakamega are investigating a suspected case of the contagious Mpox disease.

This comes just a day after Kenya recorded its second case of the disease, sparking concerns among citizens.

The Kakamega County Director of Health Promotion Services Tabitha Kiverenge said the patient under investigation had travelled to neighbouring Uganda.

She explained that the patient exhibited symptoms that were similar to those of the Mpox disease.

"Samples from the patient have been taken for testing in a government laboratory. We are waiting for results to confirm whether the patient is Mpox positive or not" said Ms Kiverenge.

The patient recorded above 38 degrees Celsius of body temperature and had rashes and lesions on the body and is now in isolation and receiving treatment.

Kenya's confirmed second case of MPox was discovered in a truck driver at the Malaba One Stop Border Post Health screening desk in Busia County.

The driver had travelled from DRC Congo, the epicenter of the disease, through Uganda.

Health Cabinet Secretary Deborah Mulongo said the driver was quarantined at Alupe in Busia.

A total of 426,438 people have been screened at various ports of entry across the country, with 43 samples submitted to laboratories for Mpox testing since the outbreak of the endemic.

The first case of the viral disease in Kenya was of a 42-year-old long-distance truck driver at the Taita-Taveta border with Tanzania, reported on July 31, 2024.

The victim, who lives in Kiambu, was traveling from Uganda to Rwanda through Kenya, the Health Ministry said at the time.

"Since the announcement of the first case, 28 contacts in the said case have completed a 21-day follow-up period without developing symptoms. They were discharged from active follow-up," said Dr Mulongo.

Dr Mulongo has assured Kenyans that there should be no cause for alarm as her ministry has heightened surveillance, especially in areas with high volumes of cross-border travel like Busia and Malaba.

"Health facilities are adequately staffed and well-equipped to diagnose and manage this disease," she indicated.

The Ministry of Health has called on members of the public to be on high alert and adhere to public health measures to prevent the spread of the disease.

The ministry's recommendations include regular handwashing with soap and running water, using alcohol-based hand sanitizers, practicing good hygiene, and avoiding close contact with individuals displaying suspect symptoms.

Busia Governor Paul Otuoma asked for increased monetary allocation to the border county to combat emerging cases of MPox.

"We are challenged by serving the high number of cross-border travelers who pass through the Busia and Malaba border points. It's high time the government considers allocating additional funding to border counties," he said.

Mpox, formerly known as monkeyPox, is a disease caused by the monkeypox virus.

Mpox is endemic in the forested areas of East, Central, and West Africa.

Since May 2022, the multi-country outbreak has been ongoing globally, with peak cases in August 2022 and November 2023.

The high level of population movement between Kenya and other East African countries, especially along the northern and central transport corridors, poses a significant risk of regional transmission, as several countries in the region are currently reporting cases.

Kenya is hoping to administer Mpox vaccines by the end of 2024.

Last Monday, Health Director-General Patrick Amoth said Kenya will receive 2 million doses from the Denmark-based Nordic manufacturing company by December.