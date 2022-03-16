Malala-Khalwale rivalry complicates Kenya Kwanza campaigns

The fight between Senator Cleophas Malala and former Senator Boni Khalwale for the Kakamega governor’s seat, is threatening to jolt the Kenya Kwanza alliance in the region.

Senator Malala, an outspoken ally of ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi, says younger leaders should take up leadership roles in the populous county.

Mr Malala, the county ANC chairman, is locked in a tussle with Dr Khalwale, a key point man for Deputy President William in the region.

The battle between the two politicians is likely to complicate the campaigns of the Kenya Kwanza alliance, which wants to clinch a majority of seats in the region that has voted overwhelmingly for ODM in past elections.

As the August 9 General Election approaches, the region is oscillating between the Azimio la Umoja coalition and the Kenya Kwanza wave.

“I’m in the race for the Kakamega governorship seat because we need a leadership that will transform livelihoods in the region. I’m one of the youthful leaders who has strongly campaigned to protect devolution and that is why I’m in the race for (the) seat,” Mr Malala said.

Senator Malala’s stance has triggered sibling rivalry in Kenya Kwanza, setting the stage for a bruising battle ahead as Dr Khalwale, popularly known as the bullfighter by his supporters, makes a second attempt to clinch the seat.

The rivalry now threatens to spill over to the Kenya Kwanza stage after Mr Malala maintained that the Deputy President position in the alliance should go to Mr Mudavadi.

He said the decision by Mr Mudavadi and Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetang’ula to partner with DP Ruto on January 23 should be reciprocated by offering the ANC leader the running mate position.

“The Deputy President should pick Mr Mudavadi as his running mate in the Kenya Kwanza alliance. This is an issue we need to negotiate about and agree on. We are flexible in our negotiations and hopeful that we will resolve the matter amicably,” said Senator Malala in an interview on Monday.

Senator Malala’s views have triggered controversy in the Kenya Kwanza camp after Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua said the issue of the running mate position in the alliance had long been settled.

Mr Gachagua, a key ally of Dr Ruto in the Mt Kenya region, said that by the time Mr Mudavadi and Senator Wetang’ula (Bungoma) joined the DP’s camp, the issue had been resolved.

Senator Malala has a huge following among young people in Kakamega and if he is picked as the Kenya Kwanza candidate for governor, he will face former Ketraco CEO Mr Fernandes Barasa, who has emerged as the front-runner for the ODM ticket.

For his part, Dr Khalwale has taken his campaigning to the 12 sub-counties in Kakamega, targeting voters in rural constituencies.

Dr Khalwale is banking on his experience as a former MP for Ikolomani and senator for Kakamega in his quest to win the governorship.

In his campaigns, Dr Khalwale is focusing on improving infrastructure and ensuring proper use of funds allocated to the developed unit for development projects.

Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, who is serving his second and final term, has disagreed with Senator Malala, accusing him of fighting his administration.

For his part, Senator Malala has accused Governor Oparanya of scheming to impose Mr Barasa on the people of Kakamega as the next governor.

He said young leaders should get an opportunity to serve in top positions in the county.

