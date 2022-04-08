Malala, Khalwale: ANC, Ford-Kenya contented with 30 percent of Ruto govt

Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala and his predecessor Boni Khalwale have lauded the power-sharing deal between Amani National Congress (ANC), Ford Kenya and the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

ANC chief Musalia Mudavadi and his Ford-K colleague Moses Wetang’ula have reportedly been offered 30 per cent of the government positions should the Kenya Kwanza Alliance win the August General Election.

The rest of the positions, including the cabinet, heads of parastatals and diplomatic missions, will be shared between Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA and other parties affiliated to Kenya Kwanza alliance.

“It means ANC and Ford-K will have seven Cabinet Secretaries and many parastatal heads. This is a great deal,” Mr Malala said in Shianda, Kakamega county, when he and Dr Khalwale met Kenya Kwanza delegates on Tuesday.

The senator said President Kenyatta’s administration gave Western region a raw deal following the dismissal of Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa.

“The only person who is close to us is Eugene Wamalwa but he comes from Trans Nzoia in the Rift Valley. Our region has been left out of this administration,” Senator Malala said.

The DP is expected to be the Kenya Kwanza presidential flagbearer while the running mate will be chosen from UDA members in Mt Kenya. Mr Mudavadi was ruled out.

The ANC leader’s influence waned when many leaders allied to him defected to Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya alliance soon after he and Senator Wetang’ula joined hands with the DP. At least seven MPs from Western Kenya left ANC to join Mr Raila Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya.

Also Read: Khalwale bows out of Kakamega race in favour of Malala

Dr Khalwale said affiliate parties in Kenya Kwanza have negotiated for slots in counties depending on their strength.

“That is how we came up with the idea to have a governor candidate in Kakamega from ANC and senator from the UDA. We’re also in negotiations for the other positions, especially parliamentary seats. We don’t want ANC, Ford-Kenya and UDA aspirants to split votes and give advantage to our competitors,” Dr Khalwale said.

He singled out Mumias West Constituency, where ANC candidate Jackline Okanya is battling it out with Mr Echesa of UDA for the coalition ticket. Dr Khalwale urged Mr Mudavadi to ask Ms Okanya to drop her bid.

Ms Okanya, however, asked Dr Khalwale to apologise for his comments, saying, they are demeaning to women.

“He should apologise or face rejection from women voters. The National Assembly stands unconstitutional due to failure to implement the two-thirds gender rule as declared by former Chief Justice David Maraga, yet he is fighting women who want to be elected to Parliament,” Ms Okanya said.

In Mumias East Constituency, Mr David Wamatsi of ANC will face Mr Benson Mapwoni of UDA for the coalition’s ticket.