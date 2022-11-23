Kakamega: Suspected teen gang members arrested

Fourteen suspects linked to the brutal attacks and murders in Kakamega town in the last one month have been arrested in a crackdown by officers from police and Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

DCI said three people have been killed by the machete wielding gang, known as Mbogi La Izraim Territory.

Several other people have been injured in the bizarre attacks which the DCI says were triggered by the killing of three robbery suspects in the town.

The suspects were cornered and subjected to mob justice by members of the public.

DCI said the suspects were arrested on Sunday after detectives raided their hideout and recovered three motorcycles, metal bars, blood stained machetes and mobile phones.

The victims include 58-year-old John Mulama who was a security guard at Club 2000 in Kambi Somali who was murdered on November 17.

The gang later attacked 59 year old Festo Iluma, a night guard at DEEs pub and slashed him to death.

On November 19, the gang is reported to have raided Mahiakalo in Bukhungu location and murdered a 5th year Masinde Muliro University student, identified as Patrick Kipkosgei, aged 24.

A first year student, Isiah Kiprono was attacked on the same night as he entering his house and viciously slashed with a machete as he screamed for help.

The suspects will held in custody to 21 days as detectives proceed with investigations.

Detectives are yet to make any arrest in an incident in which a businessman in Kakamega lost Sh500,000 after thieves broke into his vehicle at a parking at Chandarana mall a week ago.

The businessman is reported to have withdrawn the money from the Kenya Commercial Bank, Kakamega branch on Wednesday last week.

Mr Heneryco Shikanda said he withdrew the money from the bank at about 3.30 pm to pay advances to his casual workers at a printing press and make payments for other transactions.

He said he kept the money in the vehicle’s pigeon hole and drove to a club at Chandarana in the company of a woman he described as a close friend.

“I was at the club until 9pm and when I went back to the vehicle, I discovered it had been broken into,” said Mr Shikanda.

The woman reportedly left behind her bag which contained Sh44,000. The money was stolen during the theft.

“When we got back to the vehicle, we were shocked to find that the vehicle had been broken into and the money was missing. The thieves had broken vehicle’s window on the right side and stolen the cash,” said Mr Shikanda.

The businessman said he had not been briefed on the progress of the investigations.

The County Criminal Investigation officer Mr Daniel Ngetich said the matter was still under investigation.

“We are yet to make any arrests but investigations are still in progress,” said Mr Ngetich.

This is the latest incident reported in the town in which suspected criminals are targeting motorists and breaking into the vehicles to still cash and other valuables.