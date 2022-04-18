Kakamega man stabs brother to death over chicken

A 37-year old man has been admitted to Kakamega County General Hospital in critical condition after he was attacked by villagers for stabbing his brother to death with a knife.

The suspect from Senyende village in Shinyalu sub-county is reported to have killed his younger brother whom he accused of stealing three chickens from his house.

Their aunt said the accused attacked his brother and stabbed him in the chest with a sharp knife. The men’s sister described the accused as a rough person who has been terrorising his family.

“He will always attack anyone who argues with him. He has always threatened to kill anyone who crosses his path,” she said.

“He came to our mother’s house complaining about the lost chickens, we offered him two hens which he declined to take,” she added.

She added: “A commotion ensued and when we rushed to the house, we found the victim lying in a pool of blood.”

The victim was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Confirming the incident, Shinyalu Sub-County Police Commander Robert Makau said irate villagers attacked the suspect before he was rescued by a village elder.