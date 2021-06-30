Oxygen
File | Nation Media Group

Kakamega

Prime

How Nyanza Covid-19 crisis sucked all the air out of Kakamega County

New Content Item (3)

By  Leon Lidigu

Health Reporter

Nation Media Group

“My mother can’t breathe, we need help,” a 28-year-old woman we will call her Nekesa helplessly screamed from the entrance to Kakamega County General Hospital last week.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. PRIME Peace market swept aside by devastating 2020 landslide

  2. Enraged by Covid rules, Nyanza residents target law agents

  3. PRIME Isiolo clans eye winning formations ahead of 2022 elections

  4. Naivas, Carrefour duel for Kisumu shoppers

  5. Water crisis in Homa Bay as fight over power bill rages

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.