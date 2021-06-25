Kakamega County Teaching and Referral Hospital
Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group

Kakamega

Covid-19 patient dies while waiting to be admitted in Kakamega

By  Nation Team

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • This happened as health experts in the region revealed that oxygen supply has become a key challenge for hospitals.

A Covid-19 patient died while waiting to get a bed at the Kakamega County Teaching and Referral Hospital isolation centre, the Lake Region Economic Bloc (LREB) revealed on Thursday.

