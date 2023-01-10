Four killed, 16 injured in Kakamega-Mumias road crash

Four people died and 16 others were injured after a matatu they were travelling in overturned and landed in a ditch following a tyre burst.

The accident happened near Makunga market, along Kakamega -Mumias road shortly after 4 pm on Tuesday.

Mumias East Sub-County Police Commander Mohammed Kullow said the matatu landed on its roof.

The injured were rushed to various health facilities in Mumias and Kakamega towns.

The four bodies were taken to Kakamega County General Hospital mortuary while the wreckage of the vehicle was towed to Shianda Police Station.

Mr Kullow blamed the matatu crew for carrying more than 20 passengers against the vehicle's capacity of 14.

“The speeding overloaded matatu belonging to Kakamega Shuttle Sacco was heading to Mumias from Kakamega at the time of the accident,” said Mr Kullow.

“I'm afraid the number of fatalities could rise because of the degree of the injuries,” said the police boss.

The conductor of the vehicle sustained a deep cut on his back.