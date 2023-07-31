Governor Fernandes Barasa accuses Sarrai Group of causing cane shortage

Governor Fernandes Barasa has taken issue with the firm running Mumias Sugar Company, accusing the investor of causing cane shortage by failing to utilise the factory’s 15,000-acre nucleus estate.

Mr Barasa said Sarrai Group’s failure had contributed to the current cane shortage that has forced millers to shut down for four months.

Speaking in Matungu, during the funeral service for former Kenya National Union of Teachers official John Wesonga, the county boss said that Sarrai has only utilised 500 acres of Mumias Sugar’s 15,000-acre estate.

“Recently, I saw an announcement by the Agriculture and Food Authority directing millers to suspend operations for the next four months to allow cane to mature. Here in Mumias, Sarrai Group has been around for almost one-and-half years but we are not seeing any improvement in cane development,” said Mr Barasa.

“Sarrai Group has invested in only 10 per cent of what is expected in cane development,” he added.

He added that despite Mumias Sugar having an ethanol production plant, water bottling plant and power generation plant, no productive activity was taking place at the factory.

Mr Barasa further accused Sarrai Group of failing to address the welfare of both current and former workers at Mumias Sugar, leading to the deaths of some due to depression over non-payment of Sh2.3 billion owed to workers and farmers.

The county boss, who had previously issued an ultimatum to Sarrai Group to either improve its management of Mumias Sugar or ship out, is now calling for a national dialogue.

“We need to have a sugar conference so that we can discuss issues of Mumias Sugar and all the other sugar factories in the region. Statistics have indicated that almost 30 former employees of the troubled miler have died. They are dying due to depression,” he said.

He went on: “I know there have been coffee and tea conferences, it is now time we have a sugar conference with all leaders drawn from the national government and sugar cane growing counties so that we discuss how we can help sugar cane farmers in order to have a sustainable solution to the problems facing Mumias Sugar farmers.”

Members of the Kakamega County Assembly also accused the investor of bringing Ugandans to work at the miller at the expense of the local skilled and experienced workers.

Etenje ward rep Eddie Obwaka called on residents to support efforts by Mr Barasa to improve the management of Mumias.

“Some people are joking with the position the governor has taken on matters affecting sugar cane development in Mumias. They are praising the investor at Mumias yet he has ignored our local people and brought a workforce from Uganda. He has failed to develop enough cane in the nucleus estate and they want us to continue praising him. This cannot happen,” said Mr Obwaka.

Mr Obwaka backed the call by Barasa to have a national sugar conference to address challenges facing the sugar industry.

President William Ruto has also told Sarrai Group to deliver on its mandate or risk being replaced by another investor. During his recent visit to the region, he assured residents of his commitment to sort out Mumias Sugar’s woes.

“I will prepare the whole thing and take it to Parliament so that we offset all the government debts, which are almost Sh50 billion. I want to assure you that this company will not go into privatisation, or be taken by people. The land will remain for Kakamega people. We will have a plan to benefit farmers,” he declared.