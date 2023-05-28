State limits sugar millers to zones on cane scarcity

Sugar millers will be restricted to harvesting cane in their regions from next week, as the government steps in to address the acute shortage of the commodity in the country.

The initiative, announced by the Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA), is aimed at ensuring that factories can continue to operate optimally amid soaring sugar prices.

AFA Acting Director Jude Chesire on Wednesday last week announced the delineation of the sugar belt into six regions to limit conflicts and scramble for cane among millers.

In a communication to the managing directors of the 16 sugar millers in Western and Coast regions, the AFA said the directive was in line with the recommendations of the 16-member team formed by the government and that came up with the Sugar Industry Stakeholders Task Force Report 2019.

"Such arrangements will ensure that millers continue to operate within capacities supported by mature cane in their respective regions," he said.

The demarcation covers central region, which includes Kisumu, Nandi and Kericho counties.

The upper western region will include Bungoma, Kakamega (excluding Mumias area) and Trans Nzoia and Uasin Gishu counties.

The Mumias area alongside Siaya and Busia counties will be part of the lower western region, while the southern region will consist of Migori, Homa Bay, Kisii and Narok counties. Coast region will comprise Kwale, Lamu and Tana River counties.

The decision was taken following consultations between the AFA board and sugar millers during a meeting held in Kisumu last Monday to address the deteriorating sugar supply situation in the country. Mr Chesire pointed out that millers must respect contracts signed between them and farmers.

"Millers should engage in regional consultations to develop and implement cane development and harvesting programmes to be submitted to the Sugar Directorate by June 2,” Mr Chesire said.

Going forward, he added, all millers will be required to submit accurate data to the regulator in prescribed formats to ensure proper decision-making.

To reduce the high cost of litigation, millers have been urged to seek alternative dispute resolution instead of going to court.

However, the statement has been met with resistance from a section of farmers, who have insisted that restricting them to particular millers will deny them freedom of choice and discourage healthy competition.

Mr Saulo Busolo, chairman of the Kenya National Alliance of Sugarcane Farmers Organisation, warned that tying farmers to inefficient sugar millers could force them to abandon sugarcane in favour of alternative crops.

"Some millers have now accumulated a lot of money in arrears from farmers. I am afraid that the situation could worsen if cash-strapped millers know that farmers have nowhere to turn," said Mr Busolo.

Kenya Association of Sugarcane and Allied Products (Kasap) chairman Charles Atyang' described the zoning as "retrogressive" and urged the government to allow cane growers to sell their produce independently to the highest bidder.

"Sugarcane zoning is not a solution to reviving the sector as it will cripple the already ailing industry," Mr Atyang' said.