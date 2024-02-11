Two die in Kitengela after consuming toxic illicit brew

Two people have been reported dead in Kitengela town, Kajiado East sub-County after allegedly consuming toxic illicit brew.

The deaths have caused panic among revellers in the populous town with scores rushing to various medical facilities for check-ups in fear of losing their lives.

The two died at Kitengela Sub-County Hospital on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

According to the hospital records seen by Nation, Mr Dominic Muna, 41, was taken to the facility by friends on Friday evening in critical condition after losing his eyesight. He died while receiving treatment.

On Saturday evening, Nation caught up with his mother and relatives at Kitengela Sub-County Hospital mortuary where they identified the body.

"All we have gathered is that he had consumed illicit brew around the Panai area on Thursday evening. He was a wholesale egg supplier in Kitengela. Unfortunately, our people are being killed by illicit brew as the government watches, “ said a relative, adding the family is yet to come to terms with their kin’s untimely death.

The second victim, Mr Peter Muturi, 52, died at the same facility at the emergency wing on Saturday night around 9.40 pm. He had been rushed to the hospital in the evening after losing his eyesight.

His condition deteriorated as his wife tried to raise Sh5,500 to buy a prescribed drug from a chemist. Plans to take him to a bigger hospital failed as the ambulance had broken down.

The wife was unable to raise the money required for a private ambulance.

Before her husband succumbed, Ms Maria Ndung'u told Nation at the hospital that he had taken the illicit brew on Thursday night. His condition deteriorated by midday on Saturday.

"He told me he took his usual brew on Thursday night. He did not seem well on Friday. He was bleeding profusely from the nose. His condition worsened on Saturday afternoon when he lost his sight," she said.

A nurse at Kitengela Sub County Hospital told the Nation that the two victims had lost their eyesight and were exhibiting the same symptoms.

"The two had consumed a toxic brew. It's obvious that a killer brew is on sale in Kitengela town," she said.

On Sunday morning, police raided several pubs in Kitengela suspected of selling the killer brew, arrested bartenders and took away the suspected brew.

Isinya Sub-county Commander Patrick Manyasi told the Nation that the incident was under investigation.

"We have launched an investigation into the death that occurred on Saturday night. The victim is said to have accidentally opened a bottle of toilet cleaning chemicals in one of the pubs owned by a barmaid related to him where he was drinking on Thursday night. He fell ill the following day and lost his eyesight," said Mr Manyasi, adding that police learned of the second incident from the hospital on Sunday morning.