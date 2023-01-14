Two die in head-on crash in Kajiado
Two people have died in a road crash involving a boda boda and a matatu in Kajiado County.
A boda boda rider and his passenger died on the spot on Namanga road.
The accident occurred after the motorcycle’s tyre burst and the rider lost control of the boda boda. He collided head-on with an oncoming Matatu.
The rider was ferrying khat to an unknown destination when the boda boda crashed.
Confirming the accident, Kajiado central police commander Daudi Loronyokwe cautioned riders to observe traffic rules to avoid crashes.
"It’s unfortunate we lost two young people. We continue to urge all road users to observe traffic rules," he said.
The bodies of the victims were moved to Kajiado Referral Hospital morgue.