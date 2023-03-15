Puzzle of two Germans who died within 24 hours in Kajiado 

Police in Kajiado are investigating the deaths of two Germans who died in separate incidents earlier this week.

In the first incident, a 74-year-old man was found dead by a house girl where he was staying. According to a police report, the German arrived in the country on Sunday and was scheduled to travel to Malindi on Wednesday to allegedly buy a piece of land.

The house girl alerted neighbours when the man did not wake up on Tuesday morning.

"...police officers proceeded to the scene and established that the deceased was found lying on his bed facing upwards with no physical injuries," a police report reads.

Detectives are piecing together the last movements of the German before his death.

"We are trying to establish how many people were in the house when he died. We are also investigating if the deceased had an underlying medical condition," police said.

Assorted medications were found in his luggage.

The body of the German was moved to Umash Mortuary awaiting post-mortem.

In the second incident, a German man, 80, was found dead in his house in Esambokike, Kajiado West.

The deceased, who was a resident of the area for four years, was living with his daughter-in-law as his wife and son were out of the country at the time of the incident.

According to a police report, a security guard saw blood spots at the door of the house and went in to check on the man. He found the man lying in a pool of blood and alerted the daughter-in-law.

Unknown assailants broke into the house through the back door and attacked the man. Preliminary investigations indicate the deceased was murdered in the sitting room before his body was dragged to his bedroom.

Police said they are treating the incident as homicide and that investigation is underway to ascertain the motive of the murder.