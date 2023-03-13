German tourist dies, two injured in Maasai Mara crash

A German tourist died while two others were injured in a Monday afternoon accident after a tour van veered off a muddy road and overturned in the Maasai Mara Game Reserve.

According to Narok County Commissioner Isaac Masinde, the accident happened on the Sekenani-Mara Bridge road that runs through the national park.

"The vehicle belonging to Bush Adventure had five guests on board, among them five tourists -- three Germans and two Swiss nationals," said Mr Masinde.

He said the vehicle was being driven from Fisi Camp in Ololaimutia to Isebania border. But on the way, the tour van swayed, veered off the road and overturned.

"One Bauner Augustin Maria, 50, a German man, sustained a deep cut on the head and died on the spot,"said Mr Masinde.

Two female tourists, one from Switzerland and another from Germany, sustained minor injuries while two others escaped unhurt.

The injured were rushed to Serena Airstrip and airlifted to Aga Khan hospital in Nairobi for specialised treatment.

"The scene was visited, processed and the vehicle towed to Ololulung’a Police Station to undergo inspection," added Mr Masinde.

The man's body was ferried by road to Lee Funeral Home in Nairobi.